PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said today at least 25,105 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war with Israel broke out on Oct 7.

A ministry statement said some 62,681 people were also wounded in the fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters.

Over the past 24 hours, the ministry said 178 people had been killed across the Gaza Strip.

“Dozens are still under the rubble,” the Hamas government media office said in a separate statement.

“Dozens of martyrs as well as people who were injured could not be transferred to hospitals due to the continued artillery shelling” on several areas of the southern city of Khan Younis and some other parts of the strip, it said.