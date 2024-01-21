The group says the move was a normal response to confront Israel’s conspiracies against the Palestinians.

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: The Hamas resistance group said today its Oct 7 attack on Israel was a “necessary step” against Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

But the group admitted in a 16-page report on the attacks that “some faults happened … due to the rapid collapse of the Israeli security and military system, and the chaos caused along the border areas with Gaza”.

The document was the group’s first public report released in English and Arabic justifying the attacks when they broke through Gaza’s militarised border.

Their attacks resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The group said the attacks were “a necessary step and a normal response to confront all Israeli conspiracies against the Palestinian people”.

The rebels seized about 250 hostages during the attack.

Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza, of whom at least 27 captives are believed to have been killed, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel’s relentless bombardment and ground offensive have killed at least 25,105 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Hamas urged “the immediate halt of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the crimes and ethnic cleansing committed against the entire Gaza population”.

And the group rejected any international and Israeli efforts to decide Gaza’s post-war future.

“We stress that the Palestinian people have the capacity to decide their future and to arrange their internal affairs,” the statement said, adding that “no party in the world” had the right to decide on their behalf.