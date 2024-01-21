The constitutional council says Ousmane Sonko was ineligible due to a suspended sentence.

DAKAR: Senegal’s constitutional council on Saturday released a final list of 20 candidates for February’s presidential election that excluded opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and Karim Wade, the son of former president Abdoulaye Wade.

President Macky Sall will hand over power after ruling out a third term in July, ending lengthy speculation that helped fuel some of the deadliest violence in the normally stable West African nation’s modern history.

The council’s list of approved candidates includes Sall’s hand-picked successor, Prime Minister Amadou Ba, former Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall, and former prime minister Idrissa Seck.

It said opposition firebrand Sonko’s bid was ineligible due to a suspended sentence linked to a defamation case.