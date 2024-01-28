Britain has responded to the group’s assaults with dozens of retaliatory strikes.

LONDON: A British warship, the HMS Diamond, repelled a drone attack yesterday from Yemen’s Houthi group in the Red Sea, British officials said.

“Deploying her Sea Viper missile system, Diamond destroyed a drone targeting her with no injuries or damage sustained to Diamond or her crew,” the ministry of defence said in a statement today.

“These intolerable and illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and it is our duty to protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.”

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement began launching waves of exploding drones and missiles at vessels on Nov 19 in response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

On Friday, a tanker vessel was attacked, sparking a fire on board.

US and British warplanes, ships and submarines have responded to the Houthi attacks on shipping with dozens of retaliatory strikes across Yemen against Houthi forces.