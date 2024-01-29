The island was hit by a devastating cyclone two weeks ago which left four people dead.

ST-DENIS DE LA REUNION: One motorist was killed and another was missing as torrential rains on France’s Indian Ocean island of Reunion transformed roads into rivers and swept away cars, police said today.

Early today, a driver was swept away by floodwater as he drove along a road in the village of Petite-Ile in southern Reunion.

He was found dead in his vehicle.

Yesterday, a car carrying several people was washed away in St-Louis, also in the south of the island.

While the passengers escaped unharmed, the driver, a doctor, was unable to get out of the vehicle.

A search was underway to locate him.

Schools in nine communities in the south were closed today.

Two weeks ago Reunion was hit by a devastating storm, Cyclone Belal, which left four people dead and caused significant damage.