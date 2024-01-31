Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE reportedly decided to join the bloc after being invited last year.

JOHANNESBURG: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have confirmed they are joining the Brics bloc after being invited last year, South Africa’s foreign minister Naledi Pandor said today.

The five countries were extended invitations along with Argentina at a summit in August in Johannesburg to join the bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, China, India, and South Africa. Members say the move would help reshuffle a world order they view as outdated.

Argentina has since declined the invitation to join.

“With respect to the Brics confirmations, five out of the six have confirmed. That is Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia, Iran…and Egypt,” Pandor told a news conference today.

“Argentina has written to indicate that they will not act on this successful application by the previous administration to become full members of Brics, and we accept their decision.”