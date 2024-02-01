The agreement comes after weeks of wrangling with Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban.

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders unanimously agreed today to extend €50 billion in aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary.

“We have a deal. Unity,” said European Council president Charles Michel in a post on X. “All 27 leaders agreed on an additional 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine within the EU budget.”

“This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake.”

The agreement comes after weeks of wrangling with Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban who vetoed the aid package in December.