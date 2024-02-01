The countries are urging the military to immediately cease all violence against civilians.

SEOUL: South Korea, the US and other countries issued a joint statement Thursday, urging the Myanmar military to immediately cease all violence against civilians on the third anniversary of its military coup.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the military regime’s ongoing atrocities and human rights violations, such as sexual and gender-based violence, and the restriction of fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, through peaceful protests and the media,” said the statement.

The joint statement issued by the high representative of the European Union (EU) and the foreign ministers of South Korea, the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland.

“Three years on from the military coup, we continue to stand in solidarity with the Myanmar people and their desire for an inclusive and genuine democracy in Myanmar,” the statement added.

It also called on the military to release all unjustly detained political prisoners, allow full humanitarian access and create space for inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders.

The diplomats urged the international community’s support in efforts to push the Myanmar military to end its violence and to cease providing it with the arms and equipment used to commit atrocities.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew the government of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1, 2021, and seized power.