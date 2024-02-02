The two men were reportedly killed in a Russian drone attack in Beryslav yesterday.

PARIS: France’s president Emmanuel Macron confirmed today that two French aid workers had been killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine and condemned the attack as “outrageous”.

Ukrainian officials said the two men died in a recent drone attack in southern Ukraine.

“Two French aid workers have been killed in Ukraine by a Russian strike. A cowardly and outrageous act,” Macron said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“My solidarity goes out to all the volunteers who are committed to helping people,” he added.

Foreign minister Stephane Sejourne added, “Russia will have to answer for its crimes.”

Ukrainian officials said that two French nationals were killed and three other foreigners wounded yesterday in Beryslav, near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Ukrainian police said they had died as a result of a drone attack.

Beryslav, which sits on the Dnipro River close to the frontline, has regularly been targeted by Russian drones and artillery.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky voiced gratitude for the Frenchmen’s work in his war-torn country.

“Russian terror knows no boundaries or victims’ nationalities.”

“The brave French aid workers assisted people and we will always be grateful for their humanity.”

“My condolences go out to their loved ones,” Zelensky wrote on social media.