The Canada Life survey found complaints of fewer growth opportunities and increased pressure to perform well.

LONDON: Around one in five over 55-year-olds believe they have been discriminated against because of their age, a British study suggests, reported German news agency dpa.

A survey of 2,000 adults by financial firm Canada Life found complaints, including fewer opportunities to progress in the workplace and feeling more pressure to perform well in their jobs.

Older people also believe there has been a negative change in attitudes towards them in recent years, with employers valuing them less, said the report.

Dan Crook, sales director at Canada Life, said, “Older employees sit at the heart of our economy and are a hugely valuable resource for thousands of employers.

“They offer their workplaces the kind of experience and expertise that only comes with time and it’s concerning that so many are feeling discriminated against in the workplace and feel their opportunities to progress are being hindered by the cost-of-living crisis.”

“At a time when employees are feeling squeezed – both financially and emotionally within the workplace – employers must ensure they are providing equal opportunities and support.”

“They have a duty of care to create an environment where workers at all ages, and levels, feel empowered to progress within their profession.”