Paola Roldan, an ALS sufferer, petitioned the Constitutional Court to recognise her right to euthanasia.

QUITO: Ecuador’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday approved a request from a terminally ill patient to decriminalise euthanasia and ordered the National Assembly to approve a law regulating the procedure within a year.

Paola Roldan, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2020, petitioned Ecuador’s top court in August last year to recognise her right to euthanasia, given her deterioration and pain caused by the illness.

The resolution is immediately applicable and Roldan can choose to be euthanised whenever she decides, her lawyers told journalists.

In its ruling, the court recognised the right for people to make free and informed decisions including “the option of ending the intense suffering caused by a serious and irreversible bodily injury or a serious and incurable illness.”

Ecuador is the latest country in the region to authorise euthanasia, following Cuba – which gave it the green light in December – and neighbouring Colombia, which allows euthanasia in certain instances.

Roldan, 42, has narrated on social network X the daily complications of her illness, including when her body began to reject food fed intravenously.

“This has been a very special moment for me,” Roldan told journalists, adding she will now take time to assimilate what this means alongside her lawyers. “I am grateful to everyone because today Ecuador is a little more welcoming, freer, and more dignified.”

The court’s ruling also ordered the health ministry to prepare regulations for active euthanasia procedures within two months, and instructed the ombudsman’s office to present the bill which must be approved by the National Assembly.