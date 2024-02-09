Abolishing the guillotine was one of his first actions as justice minister under then-president Francois Mitterrand.

PARIS: Robert Badinter, a former justice minister best known for abolishing the guillotine in France in 1981, died today aged 95.

A lawyer and human rights activist, Badinter introduced major law reforms after Socialist Francois Mitterrand, a previous self-professed opponent of the death penalty, was elected president in May 1981 and made him justice minister.

Three people were executed in France in 1976-1977 under the presidency of Mitterrand’s conservative predecessor Valery Giscard d’Estaing.

After a heated debate in the Senate, the law abolishing the death penalty for all crimes was officially enacted on Oct 9, 1981.

“Lawyer, justice minister, the man who abolished the death penalty. Robert Badinter was always on the side on enlightenment. He was a figure of the century, a republican conscience, the French spirit,” France’s president Emmanuel Macron said on X.

A Jewish intellectual, whose father died in a German concentration camp, Badinter was a target of hate for the French right, some of it tinged with antisemitism.

In 1982, he instructed courts to crack down on organised crime and terrorism but avoid overcrowding prisons with minor offenders.

Between March 1986 – when Mitterrand’s camp lost general elections to a conservative coalition led by Jacques Chirac – and March 1995, he was president of the Constitutional Council. He then served in the French Senate, between 1995 and 2011.