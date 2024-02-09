The perpetrator held 15 hostages on a train between Baulmes and Yverdon-les-Bains for almost four hours.

GENEVA: Swiss police said a 32-year-old Iranian asylum seeker armed with an axe and a knife held 15 hostages on a train between Baulmes and Yverdon-les-Bains for almost four hours, until police stormed the train and killed the man late on Thursday.

“The hostages were all released unharmed,” police in the Vaud canton said in a statement on Friday. “The hostage taker was fatally wounded during the intervention.”

Police did not provide any details regarding the perpetrator’s possible motives.

