TOKYO: Japan will pledge US$106 million in aid to Ukraine at a conference to be held in Tokyo on Feb 19, Kyodo News reported today, citing unidentified sources.

The funding will be used for reconstruction in seven areas, including agriculture and the disposal of rubble, Kyodo said.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal are set to attend the conference, along with government and industry representatives from both countries, national broadcaster NHK reported yesterday.

Japan’s cabinet secretariat was not available for comment outside of regular working hours.

Japan in December, after it overhauled its arms export guidelines, said it would prepare to ship Patriot air defence missiles to the US.

Japan still cannot ship weapons to countries at war, but such shipments to the US could indirectly benefit Ukraine by boosting Washington’s capacity to provide military aid to Kyiv.