Oleksandr Pavliuk previously served as first deputy defence minister for a year.

KYIV: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk, former first deputy defence minister, as the new commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, according to a decree published today.

Pavliuk, a lieutenant-general who served in the ministry role for a year, replaces colonel-general Oleksandr Syrskyi after he was tapped this week as commander of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Yesterday, Zelensky announced five other senior military appointments, filling out a rebooted team to bolster Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s nearly two-year-old invasion.

Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of men and equipment as it heads into 2024 having made few battlefield gains throughout the past year.

It also faces a disruption in military aid from the US, its biggest backer.