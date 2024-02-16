The clip was criticised for misrepresenting Sadiq Khan’s comments to make it look like he was antisemitic.

LONDON: Britain’s governing Conservative Party today brushed off criticism of an attack video it posted on social media that misrepresented comments by a senior opposition politician to make it look like he was proud to be antisemitic.

In a television interview yesterday, London mayor Sadiq Khan said Labour was “proud to be both anti-racist but also antisemitic – I beg your pardon, tackling antisemitism”.

Later, the Conservative Party posted the clip on X without including the part where he clarified the comment.

The caption said “Sadiq Khan says the quiet part out loud”.

Khan was being asked about antisemitism within the party after two Labour election candidates were suspended for comments made last year.

Under its former leader Jeremy Corbyn, the party faced accusations that some within its ranks discriminated against Jews.

Current leader Keir Starmer has spoken frequently about his desire to root out antisemitism within the party.

“The Tories (Conservatives) know exactly what they’re doing and it’s disgusting,” senior Labour lawmaker Wes Streeting said on X.

Khan’s office did not comment on the video.

When it was put to Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden by Times Radio that use of the shortened clip was misinformation, he responded: “It is not misinformation to talk about antisemitism in the Labour Party.”

Asked about the way the clip had been edited, Holden said: “The issue we’re trying to highlight, and I think which is really important to British people, is the Labour Party hasn’t changed.”

The spread of misinformation is a pressing concern for democracies worldwide in an election-packed 2024, with technologies like AI making the creation of false and manipulative content easier.

In November, a fake video distorted Khan’s comments about pro-Palestinian marches.

Polling shows the Labour Party is on course to win a national election later this year.

Although the election date has not been set, campaigning is effectively underway.

Labour have also been criticised for misleading campaign adverts targeting the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

One series of ads in April last year even drew criticism from within Labour, but Starmer rejected calls to apologise.