The blaze broke out around 7am at the residence which housed around 40 people.

MADRID: A fire that broke out in a Madrid nursing home early today killed two women and injured at least 10 other people, Spanish emergency services said.

The blaze broke out at around 7am at the residence which was home to around 40 people, Isabel Casado, a supervisor with Madrid’s emergency services, said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

One of the injured, a woman, was in critical condition due to burns while the others needed treatment for smoke inhalation, she added.

Firefighter Jose Luis Castillo said the fire started in a room on the first floor and the second floor became “flooded with smoke”.

“We had to evacuate the residents to a secure place,” he added.

The head of the regional government of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, said she “deeply regretted the death of two women” at the residence.

“Our support for the deceased, the injured and the workers of the residence. We are available for all that they need. RIP,” she wrote on X.