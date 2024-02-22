More than 73,000 incidents were reported according to data from a tracking website.

SAN FRANCISCO: A cellular outage today hit thousands of AT&T users in the US, disrupting calls and text messages as well as emergency services in major cities including San Francisco.

More than 73,000 incidents were reported around 8.15am, according to data from outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

AT&T said some of its customers were facing interruptions and it was “working urgently” to restore service.

“We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” it said.

The AT&T outage has impacted people’s ability to reach emergency services by dialing 911, a post on social media platform X from the San Francisco fire department said.

“We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911),” the fire department said on the platform.

Downdetector showed users of Verizon, T-Mobile and UScellular also faced disruptions.

But T-Mobile and Verizon said their network was operating normally and the outage was potentially related to customers trying to connect other networks.