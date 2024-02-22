Mike Gallagher’s allegations coincide with his arrival on the island for talks.

TAIPEI: The chairman of the US House of Representatives committee on China accused Beijing of “bullying” Taiwan, as he arrived on the self-ruled island today for talks with its leaders.

Mike Gallagher and a five-member delegation were to meet with the island’s top leadership, including President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice-President Lai Ching-te, who won last month’s presidential election and will take office in May.

“Time and again Taiwan has shown the world how to stand up to the CCP’s bullying and not only survive, but thrive,” Gallagher said in a statement published by his committee, referring to the Chinese Communist Party by its acronym.

The US is Taiwan’s most important ally, and the island has been at the centre of tensions with China, which claims it as its territory and does not rule out the use of force to bring it under Beijing’s control.

The visit demonstrated “the firm bipartisan support of the US Congress for Taiwan,” Taiwan’s presidential spokesman Olivia Lin said today.

“We believe that Taiwan and the United States can continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation, jointly safeguard peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, and defend hard-won democracy and freedom,” she said, referring to the Asia-Pacific region.

The delegation will stay until Saturday as part of a larger visit to the region, the American Institute in Taiwan, Washington’s de facto embassy in Taipei said in a statement.

Accompanying Gallagher are US Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), John Moolenaar (R-MI), Dusty Johnson (R-SD), and Seth Moulton (D-MA).

President Tsai welcomed the US lawmakers, saying the visit demonstrated “staunch US support for Taiwan’s democracy through concrete action”.

The delegation’s visit will focus on discussing US-Taiwan relations, regional security, and trade, among other issues, a committee statement said.

Relations between the US and China have been fraught for years, with tensions simmering over a gamut of issues, including trade, alleged espionage, human rights, and foreign policy.

Tensions have eased markedly in the last year after a series of high-level meetings between US and Chinese officials.

In November, US president Joe Biden hosted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for a summit on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic meeting, with the two agreeing to restore military communications.

Last week, US secretary of state Antony Blinken met with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Munich, with Russia’s war in Ukraine and US sanctions on Chinese companies on the agenda.

The US does not formally recognise Taiwan but is the island’s main ally and supplier of military equipment — a thorn in ties between Washington and Beijing.

Previous visits by US political leaders have led to strong condemnation from Beijing.

A visit to Taiwan by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2022 triggered China’s biggest-ever military exercises around the island, involving warships, missiles, and fighter jets.

Ahead of his election win, Lai, of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), vowed to defend the island from China’s “intimidation”.

Beijing has called Lai a “troublemaker” and a “separatist”, and reacted to his victory by warning against taking any steps towards formal independence, which the president-elect has said he opposed.

“If anyone on the island of Taiwan thinks of going for independence, they will be…trying to split China, and will certainly be harshly punished by both history and the law,” Wang said at the time.

In January, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman reiterated that Beijing was “firmly opposed” to all official exchanges between the US and Taiwan, after Lai met a visiting US delegation.

In the latest flare-up, Beijing accused Taipei yesterday of “seeking to…hide the truth” about an incident where two Chinese nationals died following a confrontation between their fishing vessel and a Taiwanese coast guard boat in Taiwan-controlled waters.