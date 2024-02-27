They were convicted of creating and financing radical organisations and entities.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia today executed seven people for “terrorism” offences, state media said, the highest single-day figure since 81 were put to death in March 2022.

The seven were convicted of “creating and financing terrorist organisations and entities”, the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing the Gulf kingdom’s interior ministry.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s most prolific users of capital punishment, has now executed 29 people this year, after putting 170 to death in 2023.

The conservative kingdom, notorious for beheadings, drew a wave of condemnation from around the world with the executions of 81 people in a single day nearly two years ago.

The nationalities of the seven executed today were not revealed, but their names and titles indicated they were Saudi.

They were convicted of “adopting a terrorist approach that calls for bloodshed, establishing and financing terrorist organisations and entities, and communicating and dealing with them with the aim of disrupting the security and stability of society” and endangering national security, the report said.