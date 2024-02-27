Pita Limjaroenrat says Move Forward can be the bridge to create a new political consensus.

BANGKOK: Thailand’s opposition leader and former prime ministerial hopeful said today his Move Forward Party will “fight tooth and nail” for its future amid legal threats that could see the pro-reform group dissolved and its leaders banned from politics.

Pita Limjaroenrat, who led the Move Forward Party to an election victory last May on an anti-establishment platform but was unable to form a government, said the party could be the bridge to create a new political consensus in the country.

“Instead of looking at us as a choice of the people and the enemy of the parliament, use us as a bridge,” he told Reuters in an interview.

Pita’s Move Forward Party could be disbanded and leaders banned from politics after the country’s constitutional court last month said their plan to change a law on insulting the monarchy undermined the crown, paving the way for legal complaints.

The party’s liberal agenda and huge appeal among young and urban voters is seen to represent a threat to the status quo in Thailand, colliding with the interests of powerful conservatives and the royalist military that blocked Move Forward’s attempt to form a government last year.

Move Forward’s predecessor, Future Forward was disbanded in 2020 for violating campaign funding rules.

“I feel like it’s a vicious cycle,” the 42-year-old said.

“We keep going around in circles and we never move forward.”

The party has a succession plan with a pipeline of talent to broaden its political footprint even if it is dissolved, he said.

“They can never take away our legacy,” Pita said, “they can’t take away our ideology.”