FRANKFURT: German union Verdi has called for a three-day nationwide ground staff strike at Lufthansa from Feb 28 to March 1, but said the action will be carried out in areas away from passengers and it does not expect any flight cancellations.

Employees at subsidiaries including Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Aviation Training and Lufthansa Technical Training have been urged to take part, the union said on Tuesday.

“We assume that the three-day strike for technical staff planned by Verdi will not have a major impact on Lufthansa’s flight schedule on Wednesday,” a Lufthansa spokesman said. The effects of the strike on Thursday and Friday are currently being examined, they added.

The strike has been called after the company’s pay offer remained unchanged in collective bargaining with the union.

Lufthansa said on Sunday that it wanted a quick pay deal with unions to avert further strike action. Verdi previously demanded that the airline needed to make an improved offer before it would take part in a fresh round of talks.