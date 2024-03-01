Republican lawmakers say there has never been a full accounting of the chaotic operation.

WASHINGTON: The chair of the US House of Representatives foreign affairs committee moved ahead yesterday with a bid to hold secretary of state Antony Blinken in contempt of Congress for withholding documents related to the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Republican representative Michael McCaul said the committee would meet on March 7 to consider a resolution recommending that Blinken be held in contempt “for his continued refusal to comply with a subpoena served by the committee in July.”

The House committee has been seeking more information from the state department for months over the withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Republicans – and some Democrats – say there has never been a full accounting of the chaotic operation, in which 13 US service members were killed at Kabul’s airport.

State department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing on Thursday that the department was in touch with the foreign affairs committee and would try to resolve the issue before March 7.

The state department says it has turned over thousands of pages of documents to the committee and made witnesses available for transcribed interviews, while noting that the executive branch has “legitimate confidentiality rights.”