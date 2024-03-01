King Harald, 87, was on a private trip when he was admitted to hospital in Langkawi on Tuesday.

OSLO: Norway’s King Harald V, aged 87 and in poor health, is expected to return in “a few days” from Malaysia where he is hospitalised, the royal household said Thursday.

It said Harald’s physician had reported that the “king is recovering” and added that “the aim is for the king to be able to travel home by plane in a few days”.

The palace said the Norwegian government was arranging transport and that the armed forces were “responsible for the practical arrangements for the journey home.”

“I am pleased that he will be able to return home in a few days”, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told Norwegian news agency NTB.

Europe’s oldest ruling monarch, who turned 87 in February, needs crutches and has had heart surgery and suffered from respiratory problems.

In January, he was ill with a respiratory infection just a few days after dismissing speculation that he might abdicate, following the lead of distant cousin Queen Margrethe II in Denmark.

“I stick by what I’ve always said, that I swore an oath to the Storting (parliament) and it is for life,” said Harald, quoted by Norwegian media.

In his absence, Crown Prince Haakon, 50, steps in as regent.