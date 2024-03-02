The deadly attacks came as air raid alerts were in place for regions across eastern Ukraine.

KYIV: Overnight Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Odesa regions killed at least two people, authorities reported earlier today.

Odesa officials said a Russian drone attack damaged multiple high-rise apartment buildings in the port city, killing a young man and injuring several others, including a three-year-old child.

“The three-year-old suffered abrasions to his leg and is under medical supervision,” regional governor Oleg Kiper said.

Six adults were also injured, he added.

In Ukraine’s northeast Kharkiv region, police said a drone struck a house in the village of Velykyi Burluk, sparking a fire and killing an elderly man.

“The 76-year-old owner of the house was pulled from the rubble,” police said.

“The house was completely destroyed.”

Officers evacuated an elderly woman from a neighbouring house, police said.

Kharkiv city authorities said a separate drone attack destroyed several vehicles and residential buildings, but they did not report any casualties.

The deadly attacks came as air raid alerts were in place for regions across eastern Ukraine, with the country’s air force reporting multiple groups of Iranian-made Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles.