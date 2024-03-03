The 87-year-old had been hospitalised while on a private trip to the resort island of Langkawi.

OSLO: Norway’s King Harald was discharged from a Malaysian hospital today and was flying home on a medical evacuation plane, according to Norwegian media reports, after receiving treatment for an infection and receiving a temporary pacemaker.

The plane took off from Langkawi airport shortly after 6am Oslo time, daily Aftenposten and broadcaster NRK reported.

Yesterday, the Norwegian royal household had said the king might fly home in a couple of days and that the government had asked Norway’s military to assist with the travel.