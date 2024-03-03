The fighters opened fire on law enforcement officers in a residential building yesterday.

MOSCOW: Russian security forces killed six alleged rebels in a special operation in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, TASS news agency reported today, citing local law enforcement agencies.

Yesterday, authorities introduced counter-terrorism emergency powers in the town of Karabulak after the alleged fighters had opened fire on law enforcement forces in a residential building.

“The special operation has ended. The counter-terrorism operation regime is still in place,” a law enforcement source told TASS.

Identities of the alleged rebels were being established, RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a source.

Ingushetia, the smallest region in Russia, is wedged between North Ossetia and Chechnya.

It has a population of about half a million people.

For almost a decade until 2017, Russian security forces were battling an armed insurgency conducted by an array of Islamist resistance groups in Ingushetia as well as in Dagestan and Chechnya.