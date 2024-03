Smoke rises in northern Israel following a rocket strike from southern Lebanon. (AP pic)

DUBAI: Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said today it had fired more than 100 Katyusha rockets at several Israeli military posts in response to Israeli shelling of the Bekaa region the previous night.

At least one civilian was killed and several others were injured after Israel launched four strikes on the eastern Lebanese city Baalbek, two security sources and the Baalbek governor, Bashir Khader, told Reuters.

One of the strikes hit the southern entrance of Baalbek, at least 2km from ancient Roman ruins, the security sources said.

The three other strikes hit near the city of Taraya, 20km west of Baalbek, they added.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Israeli strikes had been mostly limited to the southern border region of Lebanon, although they have edged further north in recent weeks, a broadening of Israel’s campaign, a Lebanese security source told Reuters.