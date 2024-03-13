Alexei Navalny’s long-time aide Leonid Volkov has been residing in Lithuania after fleeing Russia. (AP pic)

VILNIUS: Alexei Navalny’s long-time aide Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer in the Lithuanian capitol Vilnius on Tuesday, former Navalny spokesman Kira Yarmysh said.

“Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer,” she wrote on social media website X.

Lithanian police said had been informed a man was beaten outside his home, and officers were investigating.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

A large part of Navalny’s political vehicle, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which includes Volkov, are residing in EU and Nato member Lithuania after fleeing Russia.