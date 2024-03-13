Pushpa Kamal Dahal is serving a third time as Nepal’s prime minister but did not complete the full five-year term during his previous stints. (AFP pic)

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal won a parliamentary vote of confidence today, a week after he formed his third coalition in just over a year to head a government that is dominated by the liberal communists.

Dahal, a former Maoist guerrilla leader in the Himalayan nation sandwiched between China and India, formed a coalition cabinet including the Nepali Congress party and other smaller groups last year.

He changed allies this month saying he was not given a free hand.

The new cabinet is dominated by the liberal Nepal Communist Party (UML) and includes several other smaller groups. He had also headed a coalition with the UML briefly after the 2022 elections.

Parliament speaker Dev Raj Ghimire said Dahal won 157 votes against the 138 required in the 275-member parliament, while 110 lawmakers voted against him.

“I was let down several times…and was forced to form a new coalition cabinet, which is just a regular political process,” Dahal said in parliament today, referring to the Nepali Congress, which is now the main opposition party.

Nepali Congress said after the break-up last week that the prime minister had deceived it by dumping it from the cabinet without any notice.

Dahal led a decade-long insurgency from 1996 which caused 17,000 deaths before he joined mainstream politics under the 2006 peace deal overseen by the United Nations.

He is serving a third time as prime minister but did not complete the full five-year term during his previous stints.

Nepal has had 13 governments since it abolished its 239-year-old monarchy in 2008 and became a republic.

Instability has hampered the growth of the US$40 billion economy and thousands of young Nepalis are heading abroad – mainly to the Middle East, South Korea, and Malaysia – for work.

Nepal has extensive social and economic ties with India, a key donor. China is also pouring in aid and investment in infrastructure to woo Kathmandu as an ally.