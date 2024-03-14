A US Osprey crashed off Japan in late November, killing all eight people on board. (AFP pic)

TOKYO: The US military on Thursday resumed flights of its Osprey aircraft in Japan, ending a three-month grounding of the tilt-rotor aircraft after a deadly crash, a local official said.

A US Osprey crashed off Japan in late November, killing all eight people on board and prompting the decision the following month to ground the aircraft, which has been involved in a series of accidents in recent years.

“We visually confirmed from this (city hall) building that an Osprey was flying at 8.54am,” an official from Ginowan, which hosts the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, in Japan’s southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, told AFP.