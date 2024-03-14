Chuck Schumer said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s tolerance of the death toll in Gaza was ‘pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows’. (AP pic)

WASHINGTON: The leader of the US Senate called today for the Israeli government to hold new elections in a speech suggesting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu risked making the US ally a “pariah.”

“At this critical juncture, I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel, at a time when so many Israelis have lost their confidence in the vision and direction of their government,” Democrat Chuck Schumer – the highest-ranking Jewish politician in the US – said in a floor speech.

Schumer, the highest-ranking elected Jewish official in US history, said Netanyahu had surrounded himself with right-wing extremists and “has been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows.”

“Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah,” Schumer said.

The speech came amid growing discontent among Democrats in Congress and increased pressure from President Joe Biden on the Netanyahu government over the mounting death toll in Gaza.

The conflict began on Oct 7 when Hamas fighters attacked Israel, resulting in about 1,160 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

The fighters also seized about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages, dozens of whom were released during a week-long truce in November. Israel believes about 130 of the captives remain in Gaza and that 32 are dead.

Vowing to destroy Hamas after the Oct 7 attack, Israel has carried out a relentless campaign of bombardment and ground operations in Gaza, killing at least 31,341 people, most of them civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.