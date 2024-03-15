Turkey is hosting nearly four million refugees, mostly Syrians. (InTime News/AP pic)

ISTANBUL: At least eight migrants drowned after a boat carrying them capsized off the Turkish coast in the Aegean Sea, a local governor’s office said today.

The victims’ nationalities were not yet known.

Officials said two people were rescued by the Turkish coast guard and another two managed to make it out of the water on their own.

The boat capsized off Turkey’s largest island, called Gokceada or Imbros, which is located off the coast of the northwestern province of Canakkale.

Officials said the search and rescue operation was underway.

Turkey is hosting nearly four million refugees, mostly Syrians.

Ankara struck a deal with the European Union in 2016 to curb the influx of refugees in return for several incentives, including financial assistance.