The UKMTO said another ship, 93 km southwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen, reported missiles flying overhead and exploding in the distance. (AFP pic)

CAIRO: A merchant vessel reported it had been hit by a missile and sustained damage 140km west of Yemen’s Al Hudaydah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and the British security firm Ambrey said today.

“The vessel has sustained some damage. The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,” the UKMTO said in an advisory note.

Ambrey also reported that the ship suffered damage and that there were no injuries.

The UKMTO said another ship, 93 km southwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen, reported missiles flying overhead and exploding in the distance.

“The Master reported two missiles flying over the vessel and heard two loud blasts in the distance. The vessel reported no damage and that the crew are reported safe. The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,” it said.

Late yesterday, the US military said that Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden and two missiles toward the Red Sea, but there were no injuries or damage reported to US or coalition ships.

The US military’s Central Command said it destroyed nine anti-ship missiles and two drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Houthi rebels have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Their Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The US and the UK have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.