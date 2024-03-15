S. Korea’s Aerospace office raided over suspected fighter jet tech leak
Two Indonesian engineers are accused of leaking technology related to the KF-21.
SEOUL: South Korean police raided the head office of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) on Friday in connection with two Indonesian nationals accused of leaking technology related to a fighter jet project, a police official said.
The two engineers are accused of breaching South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Act and leaking technology related to the KF-21, South Korea’s homegrown fighter jet that is partially backed by Indonesia.
The raid started on Thursday and was continuing for a second day, an official at the security investigation bureau of Gyeongnam Provincial Police told Reuters.
A KAI spokesman said the company was “actively cooperating” to ensure it could provide anything necessary for the police investigation to establish the truth.
The KF-21, developed by KAI, is designed to be a cheaper, less stealthy alternative to the US-built F-35, on which South Korea relies.
An Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman last month told reporters the Southeast Asian nation’s government was gathering evidence about the allegations.
The KF-21 was a strategic project for both countries and they would manage any problems arising from this cooperation as much as possible, the spokesman said at the time.
South Korea and Indonesia resolved a dispute over funding for the joint fighter jet in 2022 and have since vowed to expand defence cooperation.
Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram
There have been concerns in South Korea that its regulations were not strong enough to deter attempts to funnel technologies from high-tech companies. The Sentencing Commission, overseen by the Supreme Court of Korea, last year decided to toughen punishments and lengthen jail times for leaking technology.