Violence in the West Bank has risen since the war in Gaza began almost six months ago. (AP pic)

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian gunman opened fire towards a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank today and was then shot dead by Israeli soldiers there, Israel’s military said.

The man opened fire from the Palestinian cemetery in Hebron at the adjacent Jewish settlement, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported. It aired footage that showed a man standing between graves and firing an assault rifle.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.

Violence in the West Bank has risen since the war in Gaza began, almost six months ago, with stepped-up Israeli raids and Palestinian street attacks.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The absence of a breakthrough in Gaza ceasefire negotiations has added to fears that violence in the region will further flare during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which began this week.