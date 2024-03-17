US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer last week said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was an obstacle to peace. (Pool/AP pic)

WASHINGTON: Benjamin Netanyahu today criticised the US Senate leader for urging the Israeli prime minister’s government to hold new elections when the war against Hamas winds down, calling the comments “totally inappropriate.”

“We’re not a banana republic,” Netanyahu told CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ show as he blasted the remarks by Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, who had called Netanyahu an obstacle to peace.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“I think the only government that we should be working on to bring down now is the terrorist tyranny in Gaza, the Hamas tyranny that murdered over a thousand Israelis,” Netanyahu added.