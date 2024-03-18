Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since the Taliban seized power in 2021. (AP pic)

KABUL: Eight people were killed, including three children, today in Pakistani air strikes in border regions of Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman said, condemning the attack as a violation of sovereignty.

At “around 3am, Pakistani aircraft bombarded civilian homes” in Khost and Paktika provinces near the border with Pakistan, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

“In Paktika province, six people, including three women and three children, were killed,” he said, adding that two women were killed in Khost.

The Taliban government “strongly condemns these attacks and calls this reckless action a violation of and an attack on Afghanistan’s sovereignty”, he added.

Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since the Taliban government seized power in 2021, with Islamabad claiming rebel groups are carrying out regular attacks from the neighbouring country.