LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police said today they have arrested a suspect after two people were injured in separate crossbow attacks in the British capital’s trendy Shoreditch neighbourhood.

Officers arrested a 47-year-old man in the east London district late yesterday on suspicion of attempted murder, and discovered he was carrying a knuckle duster and a bottle containing an unspecified substance, the force added.

A crossbow, knives and other weapons were found during a search at his home, which have been sent for forensic analysis.

“Officers are keeping an open mind regarding the motive for these attacks and enquiries continue,” the Met said in a statement.

A 44-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man required hospital treatment for injuries following the crossbow attacks.

Their wounds were not life-threatening or life-changing, police said last week.

Detectives linked the first attack on March 4 and the second last Thursday due to “the nature and location of both”, it noted.

In the first evening assault the 44-year-old woman was hit in the head as she crossed the road on a residential street in Shoreditch.

Ten days later, at a similar time of day, the 20-year-old man was left with a neck injury after being struck by a crossbow bolt around 60m away on another residential street.