Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince has been paralysed after fresh attacks broke out late last week. (AP pic)

PORT-AU-PRINCE: More than 10 bodies were removed by ambulance from the affluent neighbourhood of Petion-Ville on the outskirts of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, according to a Reuters witness today, as tensions continue to simmer pending the announcement of a new government.

The bodies of the victims, who had been shot earlier in the morning, were removed from the main road leading into the suburb and from outside a gas station, the witness said.

Authorities have yet to give more details.

This comes amid an escalation in gang violence amid a political impasse that saw the United Nations as well as US and Canadian embassies withdraw staff in recent days.

Under international pressure and stranded in Puerto Rico, Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced his resignation pending a temporary replacement a week ago, but the council set to choose his replacement has yet to be appointed.

Regional leaders put forward a number of political associations set to participate in this council, but factions have struggled to unite and one group outright rejected the plan brokered by regional leaders in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the capital has been paralysed as fresh attacks broke out late last week, including a fire at the main prison that days earlier had been emptied of prisoners and the residence of the national police chief.

Gang leaders who have long sought to oust Henry have warned of a “battle” for Haiti and threatened politicians who join the transition council.

Residents are facing worsening shortages of food and medical care as shipping firms have changed routes.

The UN’s children’s agency on Saturday said one of its containers of “essential items” for maternal, neo-natal and childcare was looted at Haiti’s main port, and yesterday neighbouring Dominican Republic said it evacuated dozens of citizens by helicopter.