The number of people deemed at risk of catastrophic hunger in Gaza is nearly double the figure reported in December. (AP pic)

ROME: Famine is expected between now and May in the north of the Gaza Strip, a UN-backed report said today, after more than five months of war which have shattered the Palestinian territory, killed thousands and cut off supplies.

Across the whole of the besieged enclave, the number of people facing “catastrophic hunger” has risen to 1.1 million, about half the population, the report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said.

“Famine is now projected and imminent in the North Gaza and Gaza Governorates and is expected to become manifest during the projection period from mid-March 2024 to May 2024,” it said.

The assessment by the UN-backed initiative – a scale used by UN agencies, regional bodies and aid groups – comes amid global pressure on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave of 2.3 million people.

Some 300,000 are cut off by fighting in the north.

The EU accused Israel today of provoking famine and using starvation as a weapon of war – claims that Israel rejects, saying it does not target civilians and is only interested in eliminating the Islamist movement Hamas.

The number of people deemed at risk of catastrophic hunger in Gaza is nearly double the figure reported in December, when the last IPC on Gaza was issued and there was already record hunger.

“From mid-March to mid-July, in the most likely scenario and under the assumption of an escalation of the conflict including a ground offensive in Rafah (city), half of the population of the Gaza Strip (1.11 million people) is expected to face catastrophic conditions,” the IPC said.

Israel has said it has a plan to assault Rafah, the southern Gaza city bordering Egypt, to root out Hamas fighters, but it is also involved in mediation talks about a possible truce.

The IPC analysis said famine could still be avoided if Israel and Hamas stop fighting and aid organisations gain increased access.

“The actions needed to prevent famine require an immediate political decision for a ceasefire together with a significant and immediate increase in humanitarian and commercial access to the entire population of Gaza,” it said.

“All efforts must be made to ensure the provision of food, water, medicines, and protection of civilians, as well as to restore and provide health, water, and sanitation services, and energy.”