The duo were detained on suspicion of plotting an attack in retaliation for Quran burnings in Sweden. (AFP pic)

BERLIN: Germany has detained two suspected Islamic State (IS) members for allegedly planning an attack on the Swedish parliament, the federal prosecutor’s office said today.

Two Afghan nationals identified as Ibrahim MG and Ramin N were detained in the eastern German city of Gera on suspicion of plotting an attack in retaliation for Quran burnings in Sweden, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

According to the prosecutors, the suspects joined Islamic State Khorasan Province, a branch of the Islamist group, in 2023 and had collected donations of around €2,000 for the organisation.