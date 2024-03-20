Aqraba mayor says Palestinian killed in West Bank

Israeli troops and settlers have killed at least 430 Palestinians in the West Bank since the Gaza war began. (AP pic)

NABLUS: A Palestinian man was killed Tuesday in the occupied West Bank by Jewish settlers, a local official said, with the Israeli army reporting a soldier shot a suspect during a disturbance.

Fakhr Bassem Bani Jaber was “hit by a bullet in the heart” while he was standing in front of his house in Khirbet al-Tawil, a hamlet outside Aqraba, said Aqraba mayor Salah Bani Jaber.

The 43-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the mayor added.

The mayor said settlers from the neighbouring settlement of Gitit, including “three in military uniform”, shot Bani Jaber and left quickly.

When AFP sought the military’s comment on the mayor’s account, a spokesman said the army received a report of “friction” between an Israeli child and a Palestinian.

The spokesman added that troops opened fire at one of the suspects, who was shot, and the incident was under investigation.

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, triggered by the Hamas attack on Oct 7 in Israel, violence has intensified in the West Bank.

According to the health ministry in Ramallah, Israeli troops and settlers have killed at least 430 Palestinians in the West Bank since the Gaza war began.

The Israeli army also reported that a Palestinian had been “neutralised” Tuesday in a confrontation with two members of the Shin Bet security agency.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The incident happened in the area of Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank, south of Jerusalem. The army identified the man as a 30-year-old Palestinian.