Nikita Mazepin and his oligarch father Dmitry were added to the EU’s blacklist in March 2022 for providing revenues for the Russian government. (nikita_mazepin/Instagram pic)

BRUSSELS: A top European Union court ruled today to lift sanctions against Russian former Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin, whose career was brought to a halt by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 25-year-old Mazepin had been racing in the world championship for the Haas team which was financed by the Uralkali company owned by his oligarch father Dmitry.

Mazepin and his father were added to the EU’s asset freeze and visa ban blacklist in March 2022 after the outbreak of the war for providing revenues for the Russian government.

Both Mazepin’s contract and Uralkali’s sponsorship of the team were cancelled.

The EU’s General Court had already ruled last year to suspend part of the sanctions imposed on Mazepin, clearing him to return to motor racing in Europe.

In its new ruling today, the court ruled to annul the measures keeping Mazepin on the sanctions list.

It said that as Mazepin was no longer driving for a team sponsored by his father’s company, the decision to maintain sanctions on him was based only on their family connection.

“The association between Mr Nikita Mazepin and his father is in no way established from an economic or capital perspective or by the existence of common interests linking them,” it said in a statement.

“The maintaining acts are therefore based, de facto, solely on the family connection, which is not sufficient.”

The ruling is a blow for the EU’s efforts to target the Russian elite over the war and the bloc will now have to change its justification for sanctioning Mazepin if it wants to keep him on the blacklist.

Last year, the UK’s High Court refused to suspend UK sanctions against Mazepin.

In November, the EU court refused to overturn sanctions against Mazepin’s father.

Since leaving Formula 1, Mazepin has raced in the Asian Le Mans Series and worked as an entrepreneur.

He has continued to post pictures of his lavish lifestyle on social media including from a tour of South America and skiing trips by helicopter.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Dozens of Russian oligarchs have been challenging the EU’s sanctions in court.