Governor warns of ‘difficult’ situation for 13 trapped in Russian mine

An investigator stands at the entrance to the collapsed gold mine in eastern Russia’s Amur. (Investigative Committee of Russia/AP pic)

MOSCOW: Rescuers fighting to free 13 people trapped in a gold mine in eastern Russia face a “difficult” situation, authorities warned today, two days after a rockslide covered the miners under rubble.

The collapse struck Monday at the Pioneer mine in the far eastern Amur region, one of Russia’s most productive gold mines, trapping the miners 125m underground.

“The situation is difficult,” regional governor Vasily Orlov said in a statement after visiting the scene.

Local emergency services said 220 rescuers had been sent to the site.

Orlov said a fresh team of experienced rescuers was also due to arrive today from the Kusbas mining region.

Rescuers have started drilling a hole to try to free the miners, the regional government said in a statement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday that President Vladimir Putin had ordered “all necessary measures to save the miners”.

Regional authorities said they had not been to able contact those trapped.

Authorities have opened an investigation for a suspected breach of safety rules.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Accidents at Russian mines and factories are relatively common, often linked to lax safety measures, bad management, corruption, or ageing equipment.