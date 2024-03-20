Israel’s military said dozens of Palestinian fighters were killed Monday and hundreds detained during a raid on Gaza City’s Al-Shifa. (IDF/AP pic)

GAZA: Hamas’s Qatar-based chief Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel on Tuesday of sabotaging truce talks after its raid on Gaza’s largest hospital, which Israel said targeted senior fighters.

Israel’s military said dozens of Palestinian fighters were killed Monday and hundreds detained during a raid on Gaza City’s Al-Shifa, a complex crowded with patients and displaced people.

“The actions of the Zionist occupation forces at Al-Shifa Medical Complex confirm their intent to obstruct the recovery of life in Gaza and dismantle essential aspects of human existence,” Haniyeh said.

“The deliberate targeting of police officers and government officials in Gaza illustrates their efforts to sow chaos and perpetuate violence among our resilient people. This also reveals the occupation leaders’ endeavour to sabotage ongoing negotiations in Doha,” he added.

Negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release were underway in Doha and a counter-proposal could soon be presented to Hamas, Qatar said on Tuesday.

Mossad head David Barnea had flown in for talks with the Qatari prime minister and Egyptian officials on Monday, the first since mediators failed to secure a truce before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began last week.