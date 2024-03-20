Leo Varadkar became Ireland’s first gay prime minister and the youngest person to hold the office in 2017. (AP pic)

DUBLIN: Leo Varadkar will step down as Ireland’s prime minister and the leader of the governing Fine Gael party in a surprise move, Irish media reported today.

He will hold a press conference at 1200 GMT today, the government said.

Varadkar’s departure as head of the three-party coalition does not automatically trigger a general election and he could be replaced by a new Fine Gael leader.

Varadkar in 2017 became the first gay prime minister of the once-staunchly Catholic country and the youngest person to hold the office. He returned to the premiership in 2022.