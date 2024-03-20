The conditions for Dani Alves’ release also include relinquishing his Brazilian and Spanish passports and a weekly obligation to appear before the court. (Pool/AP pic)

BARCELONA: Brazilian football player Dani Alves can be conditionally released from jail on a €1 million bail after serving about a quarter of his four-and-a-half-year sentence for rape, a Barcelona court ruled today.

The conditions for Alves’ release include relinquishing both his Brazilian and Spanish passports so he cannot leave Spain as well as an obligation to appear before the court on a weekly basis.

The court also imposed a restraining order, barring Alves from approaching the victim.

Alves’ lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

The decision, which was not unanimous due to a dissenting vote from one of the judges, can still be appealed.