comscore

Headlines

RCI Batu Puteh tak boleh hukum, hanya kumpul maklumat, kata AzalinaBukit Aman takes statements from KK Mart founder, 7 othersPolis rakam keterangan pengasas KK MartDisyaki terima rasuah RM500 sebulan, pegawai penguat kuasa ditahanBekas pengarah syarikat, isteri didakwa ambil bonus RM400,000 tanpa kelulusan mesyuarat agung
RCI Batu Puteh tak boleh hukum, hanya kumpul maklumat, kata AzalinaBukit Aman takes statements from KK Mart founder, 7 othersPolis rakam keterangan pengasas KK MartDisyaki terima rasuah RM500 sebulan, pegawai penguat kuasa ditahanBekas pengarah syarikat, isteri didakwa ambil bonus RM400,000 tanpa kelulusan mesyuarat agung
HomeNewsBeritaBusinessLifestyleOpinionWorldSportsPropertyEducationCarzillaGalleryVideosAccelerator

Thai PM halts overseas travel for 2 months after criticism

-

Srettha Thavisin has drawn flak for not focusing on domestic issues during his tours abroad.

0
Shares
Total Views: 0
Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin said he acknowledged the people’s concerns regarding his travelling. (AP pic)

BANGKOK: Thailand’s prime minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday that he will halt overseas travel for two months as public criticism of his tours abroad grows.

“I acknowledge your comments and concerns. From March 14 to May 15, I will not travel abroad,” he posted on X.

Srettha has spent about a third of his six months in office overseas to promote investment in Thailand, most recently at a tourism expo in Berlin. But his globe-trotting has drawn flak for not focusing on domestic issues like urban pollution.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

“A new record, 6 months as prime minister, abroad in 16 countries,” Senator Somchai Sawangkarn posted on X this month. “Are there any results? Fly here, fly there.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.

Tags

HighlightSouth East AsiaSrettha ThavisinThailandTop WorldWorld

Most Viewed Last 2 Days

1

Group warns of ripple effects after private hospital held liable for negligence

2

I’m being dragged into dispute between traders, says Kok

3

Stop KK Mart boycott, Zaid tells Anwar after ‘Allah’ socks controversy

4

Agong angry about ‘Allah’ socks issue

5

KK Mart vendor mulls legal action against China supplier over ‘Allah’ socks

Special Features

Gallery