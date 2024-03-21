Dutch police said they arrested one suspect in connection with today’s incident. (AFP pic)

THE HAGUE: Dutch police said today they had arrested someone suspected of throwing a burning object at Israel’s embassy in The Hague, which is under heavy security amid the war in Gaza.

“Around 10.50am someone threw a burning object … towards the Israeli embassy. We have arrested one suspect. No one was injured. We are investigating and there is a large barrier around the embassy,” police said.

Security has been stepped up around Israeli embassies across the world as the country’s military presses an offensive in Gaza following the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas.

The Hamas attacks resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly of civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s military has since waged a relentless ground and air offensive in Gaza that has killed 31,988 people, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the densely populated Palestinian territory.

In February, there was a bomb scare at the official residence of the Israeli ambassador in The Hague.

Police cordoned off the area but found no explosives.

At the time, authorities in The Hague had imposed emergency security measures around the Israeli embassy in response to an unspecified threat.

In January, the bomb squad in Sweden destroyed a “live” device at Israel’s embassy in Stockholm, something authorities described as a potential “terrorist crime”.